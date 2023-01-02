The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the name of the diver who went missing Wednesday in Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – The Lake Murray diver, who went missing last Wednesday and recovered yesterday by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Dive Team Sunday morning has been identified.

According Lexington Country Coroner Margaret Fisher, in a Facebook post, the divers name is Paul Lloyd Lunsford of Chapin. Lunsford, who was 54, entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a dive excursion on Wednesday December 28, 2022. According to the post, Lunsford did not resurface at 1:00 PM, and a search was started “shortly after.”

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC on January 4, 2023.