A historic moment on first day Congress reconvenes

Capitol Hill (ABC News) — To Capitol Hill now where GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to clinch the votes needed to become the new house speaker in the first round of voting.

A historic moment playing out as the 118th Congress convenes for the first time.

What’s usually a routine vote on the first day congress meets, has turned into a bitter fight among republicans battling over who should be the next speaker.

And now for the first time in 100 years a candidate has not won the speakership on the first ballot.

ABC’s Faith Abubey is in Washington with the latest.