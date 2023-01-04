Tyler Ryan tracking the storms- Midlands clearing up this afternoon

ABC COLUMBIA FORECAST

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan and Chief Meteorologist John Farley are tracking the storms.

This latest update, at Noon, has the forecast for this afternoon clearing as the clouds start to move out. Tyler says the majority of the severe weather for the Midlands is over now but a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 2pm ET.

Per NWS: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina until 2 PM EST

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central South Carolina, including the following areas, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Richland and Saluda. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EST.