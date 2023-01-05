Attorney General releases statement on SC Supreme Court ruling on six week abortion ban

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s Attorney General is reacting to the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling on the Fetal Heartbeat law.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson made the following statement about the South Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling on the state’s Fetal Heartbeat law:

“We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court’s ruling. We’re working with the Governor’s office and legislature to review all our available options moving forward.”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Supreme Court today ruled the state’s 6 week abortion ban is unconstitutional.

The Court saying in its opinion that the state has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women but that limitation must be reasonable.

The court wrote in the conclusion: ‘Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution’s prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy.’