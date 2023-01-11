Cayce Police: Man wanted on domestic violence charge

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating Dennis Trotter Jr. for domestic violence.

Authorities say the 46 year-old assaulted his wife on Sept. 27, 2019 following a verbal altercation by kicking her in the back and pushing her several times.



Trotter then held a knife to his wife’s throat, say officials. The incident occurred in front of their two children.

The suspect is described as weighing 160 pounds, and standing at 5’9″. He is being charged with domestic violence high and aggravated nature.

If you have any information or know where he can be located, Police ask that you call them at (803) 794-0456 or submit your tips through Crime Stoppers using this link: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=585&CX=000000