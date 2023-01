Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking potential severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking potential severe weather.

John says we could see a line of storms that could include the threat of a tornado, Thursday evening.

Around 7pm a line of storms could impact areas west and north of Columbia. We could see a stormy evening through 11pm.

Expect wind and rain.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for weather updates.