Tyler Ryan learns how to make the perfect scallop from Smoked Chef Daniel Lee

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Food and Wine Festival is returning April 19-23, and will feature nearly 100 local restaurants and bars from The Midlands, including Smoked on Main Street.

Executive Chef Daniel Lee joined Tyler Ryan, The Manmade Gourmet, with a recipe for the perfect pan seared scallops.

Here’s What You Need

2 scallops 1 and 1/2 cups of shredded brussels sprouts 1 tablespoon of diced red pepper 1 tablespoon of bacon lardons 1/4 of a cup olive oil Here’s How You Do It Sauté shredded brussels, red peppers, and lardons for four minutes over medium heat. Remove from pan. Heat pan until it starts to smoked, add in your olive oil and scallops, cook for two and half minutes, then flip the scallops and cook for one additional minute. Remove the scallops from the pan immediately and transfer to your plate along with your Brussels, red peppers, and lardons. Enjoy! Check out the Chef’s Hack: The trick for getting a good seared crust on your scallops is to get the pan nice and hot over medium high heat before adding in the scallops. You can learn more about The Columbia Food and Wine Festival here: https://www.columbiafoodandwinefestival.com/ You can learn more about Smoked here: https://www.smokedsc.com/

