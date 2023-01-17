The Manmade Gourmet: Smoked and the perfect scallops
Tyler Ryan learns how to make the perfect scallop from Smoked Chef Daniel Lee
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Food and Wine Festival is returning April 19-23, and will feature nearly 100 local restaurants and bars from The Midlands, including Smoked on Main Street.
Executive Chef Daniel Lee joined Tyler Ryan, The Manmade Gourmet, with a recipe for the perfect pan seared scallops.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook