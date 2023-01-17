USC holds annual MLK Commemorative Breakfast

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina’s annual MLK Commemorative Breakfast celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Faculty and staff gathered in USC’s Russell House to enjoy breakfast together before hearing from guest speakers.

The Assistant Professor of Education at Harvard University, Dr. Anthony Jack gave the keynote address.

USC President Dr. Michael Amiridis challenged his faculty and staff going forward, saying, “We can ask ourselves, ‘how can I change things in my neighborhood? In my workplace? In my classrooms? In my relationships with others around me? And how can I confront the racism and discrimination that create these disparities?”

USC’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Julian Williams did the same.

“We must ask ourselves what more can we do. While it is great to fellowship over a meal, I would ask that you ask yourself, ‘What am I doing to create a more just and equitable University of South Carolina, or a more just and equitable South Carolina or community that you find yourself in as well,” Williams says.

MLK Social Justice Awards were presented to four teachers and one student who continue working towards equality. Doctor king’s legacy was also celebrated through song.

Graduate student LaDejia Bittle performed “Lift every voice and sing.”

“A Touch of Faith” Gospel Ensemble sang “We shall overcome.”