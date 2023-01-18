SC Military Dept. addresses McCrady Center incident

The South Carolina Military Department is addressing Tuesday's incident between cadets in the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe and Youth ChalleNGe programs at McCrady Training Center in Eastover.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Military Department is addressing Tuesday’s incident between cadets in the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe and Youth ChalleNGe programs at McCrady Training Center in Eastover.

The physical altercation, which authorities say began as an argument, left 14 cadets and one staff member hospitalized. All were released Tuesday night, say officials.

No weapons were found for either altercation, say authorities.

Officials say as the Academy staff responded to the incident involving cadets in the Job ChalleNGe program, another altercation occurred between cadets in the Youth ChalleNGe program.

The McCrady Training Center front gate security was notified, who notified Fort Jackson Military Police, say officials. Several law enforcement agencies got the situation under control within the hour.

Parents of the cadets were notified of the incident. The program will continue the cycle for cadets who decide to stay after the incident.

There are counselors available for the cadets who remain. There were no arrests made due to the incidents.