Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting his family member.

When the ride service driver confronted Hinkle, he then assaulted the driver, according to a report. The driver then contacted law enforcement.

A deputy went to Hinkle’s home in reference to a possible domestic assault investigation when Hinkle came out with a handgun, pointing it at the responding deputy while complaining she was in his home.

Hinkle put the gun down after the deputy convinced him to do so, say officials.

He has since been released from Lexington County Detention Center after meeting conditions of his bond.