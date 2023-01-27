Federal Officials arrest 25 people in fake nursing degree scheme

(CNN/ABC) — Federal authorities say they’ve charged 25 people in a scheme that sold fake nursing degrees.

Federal prosecutors announced that three once-accredited South Florida nursing schools have been busted for selling fraudulent nursing diplomas and transcripts. the now-defunct schools include– sacred heart international institute… Siena College of Health… and the Palm Beach School of Nursing.

Authorities say the schools sold more than seven-thousand fake documents, amounting to nearly 114-million dollars.

And while some of the people who bought the documents had health care experience. Authorities say others did not.

State nursing boards have been notified about the federal crackdown…it is up to them to take action.