Alex Murdaugh’s phone data entered as evidence in murder case

The trial of former lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh continued today as more witnesses took the stand.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The trial of former lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh continued today as more witnesses took the stand.

The State hopes to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Murdaugh murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul on their family property back in 2021.

All morning today, the defense hoped to poke holes in the testimony of SLED agent Jeff Croft.

From bringing up the fact that Maggie Murdaugh’s phone was not secured in a safe bag to mentioning that no search took place at Alex Murdaugh’s mother’s house until months later.

Defense Attorney Jim Griffin questioned various aspects of the SLED investigation. Griffin also stated that none of the firearms seized from the Murdaugh’s Islandton property were used in the murder of Maggie or Paul.

The defense and prosecution disagreed about whether Alex Murdaugh was the main suspect of the investigation and whether he was singled out as the culprit.

The state claims that more than 100 other people were looked into but that the evidence kept pointing back to Alex Murdaugh.

Some of that evidence includes cell phone records from the night of June 7, 2021.

The state called witnesses to the stand all afternoon who testified to these records.

The defense asked for Paul Murdaugh’s phone data to be excluded from evidence, but the judge decided to allow it.