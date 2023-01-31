Columbia Boat Show returns this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Boat Show is returning this year and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the SC State Fairgrounds on Feb. 17—19. The family-friendly event returns after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Dealers will exhibit their finest recreation, sport, and fishing accessories at the event. Hundreds of boats will be displayed and available for purchase.

Local dealers at the show will include Captain’s Choice Marine, Columbia Power Sports, Cove2Coast Marine, Doss Marine, East Columbia Sport Shop, Marine 360, Martin’s Performance Marine, Mid Carolina Marine, Wilson Marine, Carolina Inboard, and Berkeley Outdoors.

The show is open to the public and will be held at the SC State Fairgrounds Feb. 17, 10am – 8pm; Feb. 18, 10am – 8pm; and Feb. 9, 10am – 6pm.

Admission to the 2023 Columbia Boat Show is $10 per adult and is free for children 12 & under.

Parking at the State Fair Grounds is $5 per car. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, please visit: http://www.columbiaboatshow.com.