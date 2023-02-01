It is time to slip on something red

Tyler Ryan learns about this year's Go Red For Women Day

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The American Heart Association, along with Prisma Health are reminding the world to wear red on Friday to support and create awareness of the 44% of women 20 years and older that live with some form of cardiovascular disease.

According to CEO of Prisma Health Richland Mike Bundy, Friday’s initiative is aimed at awareness, which is critical. He points out that another important aspect to consider is that at least one person in each household should be CPR certified.

Psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Amanda Caywood stresses the importance of listening to your body, if something feels wrong, it may be, and should be checked. She says that knowing your number is also very important. This includes total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar, and even body mass index.

On Friday everyone is encouraged to wear red in some form or fashion in support of spreading the message about the fight against the #1 killer of women.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook