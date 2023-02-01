Nikki Haley expected to announce presidential run, advantages and obstacles going forward

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Earlier today via Twitter, Former SC Governor Nikki Haley asked supporters to join her for a special announcement in Charleston on February 15th.

The tweet continued, saying, “And yes, it’s definitely going to be a great day in South Carolina.”

A presidential run will make Haley the first Republican to put her name in the hat since former President Donald Trump announced last year that he’ll seek re-election.

Political Science Professor and Department Chair, Dr. Kirk Randazzo, says Haley has plenty of advantages for a presidential run. This includes her experience as governor from 2011 to 2017 and US Ambassador to the United Nations under former President Trump from 2017 to 2018.

Another advantage, Randazzo says? Taking down the Confederate Flag during her time as governor. In 2015, Haley previously stated, “Today we are here in a moment of unity in our state without ill will to say it’s time to remove the flag from the capital grounds.”

Randazzo says, “That was a move that she navigated brilliantly. And so I think that experience gives her a certain credibility such as race and all of the aspects that come with that.”

Disadvantages, he says, include name recognition from being out of the spotlight, and possible attacks from former President Trump.

But Randazzo recalls when Haley brushed off attacks from Trump in 2016 tweeting, “Bless your heart.”

“It was witty, it was appropriate, it was the best way to handle him. So I think she’s got the temperament to navigate any attacks he might lodge,” Randazzo says.

For a successful race, Haley will have to appease not only the far right members of the Republican party, but those in the middle as well.

Does Randazzo think Haley has what it takes to beat President Biden in an election?

“That’s a fantastic question. I think it would be a good race. I think it would be a relatively close race,” says Randazzo.