Colleton man convicted of ex-girlfriend’s murder

HAMPTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A 38 year-old Colleton man who strangled his ex-girlfriend Anelia Simone Garvin in December 2018 was convicted of her killing.

Authorities say Jarvise Terrell Jenkins was sentenced to 50 years in prison after attempting to set fire to the mobile home where Garvin lived with her grandfather and other relatives.

Jenkins’ DNA was discovered by investigators on a cigarette butt found on the edge of the bathtub where Garvin’s body was found.

Garvin and Jenkins dated several months before Garvin broke off their relationship.

The Varnville Fire Department responded to the initial call after Garvin’s grandfather was awakened around 3:30 a.m. by the smell of smoke.

Jenkins was previously convicted for possession of marijuana, driving under suspension, false imprisonment, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carry of a firearm.