‘Day of Dance’ comes to West Columbia

Image: Lexington School District Two (Students perform as part of the Day of Dance, which brings Lexington Two’s fifth-graders to Busbee Creative Arts Academy)

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lexington School District Two is helping fifth graders put a little groove in their school year with the return of the ‘Day of Dance’.

The annual event is extended to students in Lexington Two to join them at the Magnet school Busbee Creative Arts Academy where they can participate in a day full of dance classes including Jazz and Hip-Hop. They will also have a chance to sit in on classes focusing on musical theatre and creative movement.

Dancing instructor with the Saluda River Academy of the Arts, Kayla Jennings spoke about the event saying,

“The Day of Dance is a valuable learning experience for our fifth-grade students, because they have the opportunity to learn from other teachers, see what the inside of a middle school looks like during the school day, and get to know other fifth-grade students from the district.”

Officials say when they started hosting the event 10 years ago, it was only offered to other fifth graders who were enrolled on other art magnet schools within the district. However, the program had such a good outcome they have now decided to open it up to all children with Lexington Two elementary schools.