GE investing $50 million in Greenville with operation expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— GE Appliances is investing $50 million in expanding their operations with a new distribution center in Greenville. The new facility is expected to create 45 jobs over the next five years.

A leading manufacturer of quality home appliances, the company offers products including cooking products, refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, small appliances, water heaters, and water filtration systems.

Officials say the Greenville facility will be GEA’s second South Carolina location, following the opening of its water heater manufacturing facility in Camden last year.

GEA will lease a 584,820-square-foot distribution warehouse at it’s Augusta Grove Business Park in Greenville.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the first quarter of 2024.