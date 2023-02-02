Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High.

Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb. 3.

School officials ask families to update contact information to stay up-to-date with emergency notifications.

To do this, log into your Parent Portal and click “Student Contacts” on the left-hand side. If the information is not correct, reach out to the school records operator at your child’s school.



Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the threats from this week that disrupted schools across the state.

Students are encouraged to report anything suspicious or concerning to an adult.