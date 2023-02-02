Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history.

Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday.

The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother complained about her losing her berets.

This young entrepreneur has also been featured in Forbes and Reader’s Digest to just name a few.

To find out more about Gabby and Confidence, visit https://gabbybows.com/