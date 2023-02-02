RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats.

Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.

In a statement Sheriff Lott says, “We take these cases very seriously, and individuals involved will be charged and taken to jail. We are working closely with Lexington authorities to identify individuals involved on their schools threats as well. This should serve as a warning to anyone else that wants to make threats that when we identify you, and we will, you will be charged and taken to jail.”

Authorities say all threats are deemed to be a hoax and done with the intent to disrupt the schools daily operations.

The minor was booked into the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.