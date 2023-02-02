RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy.

Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by Fairfield County that they were investigating Grand Larceny incidents in which the 35 year-old may have been a part of.

Terry James Huling Jr. was also arrested for his part in the criminal incidents that occurred over the past few months near US Hwy 321 N/White Oak area in Fairfield County.

Edward had been hired in May 2019 and last held the rank of master deputy in Region 2, which covers the Dentsville area of Richland County.

Both Edwards and Huling were transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center and are currently awaiting bond.