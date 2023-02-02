Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31.
The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia.
The Coroner is working with Columbia Police to investigate the accident.