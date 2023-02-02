Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott condemns recent school threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced a statement condemning the recent threats that have occurred at multiple high schools this week.

Investigators have determined that none of the threats are credible, yet all are taken seriously and looked into immediately, says the Department. Sheriff Lott issued this statement:

“The individuals behind these rumors create chaos and fear for no reason, disrupting the education and sense of safety for an entire community. This is a drain on school and public safety resources. Any suspects identified can face criminal charges.”