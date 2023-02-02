Sumter Police: Additional suspects identified in auto body repair break-in, theft

Sumter officers have issued warrants for the arrest of 24 year-old Antonio Maurice Kelley and 20 year-old Daniel Terrell Jefferson for their involvement in the break-in and vehicle thefts from an auto body repair business in August.

Sumter Police Department

328640337-1930074547335213-4649647233370160455-n Sumter Police Department

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter officers have issued warrants for the arrest of 24 year-old Antonio Maurice Kelley and 20 year-old Daniel Terrell Jefferson for their involvement in the break-in and vehicle thefts from an auto body repair business in August.

Officials say Kelley and Jefferson were among individuals who broke into the Broad Street business and then stole several vehicles from its parking lot.

Anyone with information to their whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.