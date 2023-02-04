Missing and Unidentified Persons day hosted by Richland County Coroner’s Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day on February 4 from 10 a.m- 3 p.m. at Segra Park. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Organizers say local law enforcement agencies and National Missing persons entities will be attending to take reports and collect identifying information from families and friends who want to report a missing person and enter them into National Databases.

Individuals interested in learning more about the problem of missing persons, and community members who may possibly have information or details regarding missing and unidentified individuals are also encouraged to attend the event.

You will also be able to view the profiles of Richland County’s unidentified human remains cases and provide tips to assist in their identification.

Attendees are encouraged to bring:

Photographs and documents

Prior police reports

Doctor and dentist information

Closest relatives to donate DNA

Families will be able to preemptively collect identifiers for their children in the event they go missing.

For more information, you can contact the Richland County Coroner’s Office Anthropology Department at (803) 576-1793.