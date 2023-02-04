SC State Guard Commander, Brigadier General Leon Lott, to be promoted by Governor in ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will promote South Carolina State Guard Brigadier General Lott to Major General this weekend. Leon Lott serves as the commander of the South Carolina State Guard.
The promotion will take place in the Olympia Armory during a public ceremony Saturday.
Lott is also the sheriff of Richland County.
The South Carolina State Guard is an all-volunteer state military force, which provides support to civil authorities during times of disaster or other emergencies. It traces its roots back to 1670 making it one of the oldest military organizations in the nation, say officials.