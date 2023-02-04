Search for suspects after Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds in Lexington

Investigators say the individuals threw a Molotov cocktail which landed on the pavement and exploded.
Miya Payton,
Screen Shot 2023 02 04 At 85158 Pm
(Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify three men from an incident at Pleasant Hill Elementary School.
According to investigators, on January 29, three men were seen on surveillance camera walking up to the back of the school and climbing onto the roof of the school. Investigators say the individuals threw a Molotov cocktail which landed on the pavement and exploded. They left in a white Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
