CPD investigates deadly shooting along Two Notch Rd.

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is actively searching the 2300 block of Two Notch Road, where they are gathering ballistics evidence left behind after getting reports of shots fired in the area.

Authorities say the ‘shot spotter alert’ came out around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two men CPD say were wounded were taken to an area hospital. A little more than an hour later, authorities released updates information telling ABC Columbia News, one of the victims died. The Richland County Coroner’s Office will be helping Columbia Police with the case

Police are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. If you have any information that may be of help to investigators during their preliminary investigation call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or email an anonymous tip to Crimesc.com