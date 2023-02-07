Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time.

The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage about the incident.

According to arrest warrants, 19 year-old Dylan Hank Maples and 18 year-old Ted William Miller are charged with possession of an explosive device. The third teen, a juvenile, is charged with the same crime.

Sheriff Jay Koon says the three teens took a sealed Mason jar containing gasoline that featured a t-shirt as a fuse to the school and threw it on the parking lot, which caused an explosion.

They were booked at the Lexington County Detention Center. The juvenile was released to this parents.