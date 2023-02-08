Man in critical condition after armed robbery, shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— An armed robbery and shooting left a man in critical condition says the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The isolated incident occurred at a Tudor Street home Tuesday night, Feb. 7.

An investigation indicates a group of armed individuals entered the house and shot 23 year-old Marquis Hicks.

Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen, say authorities.

Police were called to the residence after 7:50 p.m. They learned Hicks was taken to Prisma Health Toumey in a private vehicle.

He was later transferred to a Columbia hospital, where he remains.

Anyone with information or who may have seen or heard anything in the Tudor Street area at about the time of the incident are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

You can remain anonymous if you contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3 app for

Android/Apple devices.

A cash reward is available for information leading to arrests.