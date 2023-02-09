Developers discuss Phase 1 of Richland Mall property

Southeastern developers say the expected 101 million dollar phase 1 could take a few years but will start within the next year.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Economic Report breakfast began with a review of the 2022 Richland County Economic Development Report. County leaders say it shows a successful industrial year. Many in attendance were eager to hear from Southeastern Development, owners of the Richland Mall location in Forest Acres, who closed on the mall around a month ago.

“It hasn’t been an economic engine, its really been a drain. If you go back behind the property – people have dump things back there before. It is a policing issue for us and the owners and so we’re going to turn it into something that is active and thriving,” says Forest Acres City Councilman Thomas Andrews.

The developers say the expected 101 million dollar phase 1 could take a few years but will start within the next year. It includes demolition, renovating Belk, a grocery store, multifamily housing units, a brewery, retail stores, and then the Forest Acres park which will be located on the backside of the property.

“Keeping the existing Parisian spot and we’ll repurpose that to move Belk into there, we will keep the center section of the parking garage – there are two wings on either side of the parking garage and we will demolish those,” says John Long, who is the Vice President of Southeastern Development.

The project does not come without challenges.

“Just the demolition alone. There is a lot of concrete on the site to move. We’re parking on the roof of the Richland Mall right now, which is a new situation for us to deal with but we have plans to work on that we have TOPA challenges and etcetera,” says Long.

Southeastern Developers are working with city leaders on public safety and traffic flow through that area, according to Andrews. “If you look at the estimated traffic of what was about an estimated 900 thousand square foot mall – whenever that mall was thriving it was putting out way more traffic than you’re going to see in the new development in terms of square footage. So we think we are comfortable with that and also we talked with our police department on staffing and we feel confident on how we’re going to be able to patrol that.”