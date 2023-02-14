Lexington Medical Center holds “Therapy Dog Stress Break”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to the American Heart Association, having a dog around may help reduce a person’s risk for cardiovascular disease, provide them with lower blood pressure, and keep them more physically active.

On Tuesday, Lexington Medical Center hosted a “Therapy Dog Stress Break” allowing community members and staff to come by and pet hospital therapy dogs.

Heather Long, Cardiac Rehab Manager at Lexington Medical Center, says the dogs have added health benefits for patients as well.

“One of the big benefits that we see is the decrease in heart rate and blood pressure with our patients when they experience that pet therapy. Also a decrease in depression, and stress, which are very big risk factors for cardiovascular disease,” Long says.

She says having a dog or pet in the home encourages children to exercise too.

“Just like with adults, again they’re physically active, and they see less chances of being overweight and obese. So I think that’s big in today’s society as well,” Long says.

In one study known as the Cardiac Arrhythmia Suppression Trial, people who had heart disease but didn’t own a dog were 4.5 times more likely to die than individuals who owned a dog.

And if you’re more of a cat person, don’t worry. Long says having any pet is good for your heart.

According to studies followed by Lexington Medical Center, cats were found to be equally effective in relieving stress.

All of the dogs are certified therapy dogs that also see patients across Lexington Medical Center’s locations.