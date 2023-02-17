Alex Murdaugh trial Day 20: New information unveiled in court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Day 20 in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh is underway Friday.

Friday began with defense cross examining SLED special agent Ryan Kelly before state redirects, objections from both parties at various points of Kelly’s testimony.

After Kelly stepped down, the state called SLED special agent Peter Rudofski to testify. Rudofski now taking the stand to testify about new information obtained from GM about Alex Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban locations from the night of June 7, 2021.

