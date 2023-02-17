The SC Phil tries something new with a “sensory friendly family concert”

Tyler Ryan learns about the SC Phil's pair of performances this weekend at the Koger

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Philharmonic continues with the 2023 season with a pair of performances this weekend at the Koger Center. According to Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, the first performance is part of their “Masterworks series,” called Firebirds of a Feather. The second performance is a new one for the SC Phil, referred to as a “Sensory Friendly Family Concert.” According to Nakahara, this concert will be a deviation from the normal experience, as the show will be shorter, and will encourage the audience to move around, sing along, and even dance.

You can learn more HERE.

