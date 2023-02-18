Alex Murdaugh Trial: Week 4 recap, State rests its case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Week four in the Alex Murdaugh trial closed out on Friday.

Court in Colleton County will resume Tuesday for the fifth week of the double murder trial.

Former Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused in the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son.

Friday the Prosecution presented its’ final pieces of evidence to the jury. This after new evidence was revealed in court: the state presented evidence obtained from General Motors about Alex Murdaugh’s Chevy Suburban from the night of June 7, 2021.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada has been covering the trial since it began and has a recap of week four.

