Columbia Fire monitors compromised dam

Image: Columbia - Richland Fire Department

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Richland Fire Department is monitoring water levels at dam they say was compromised Monday evening.

According to the Fire Department, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

(SCDHEC) along with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) are working to access the run off from a small pond.

Crews say so far, nearby swamps have been able to hold the water. At this point they have not had to evacuate any of the homes nearby. No injures haver been reported.

