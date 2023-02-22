Prisma Health doctors gather for “Black Men and Women in White Coats” event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Black care providers with Prisma Health met in front of the Prisma Health Richland Hospital today to celebrate Black History Month.

The gathering was called “Black Men and Women in White Coats.” Black doctors, medical residents, and staff met to encourage everyone in the community to make health everyone’s top priority.

Third year Family Medicine Resident at USC’s Family Medicine Center, Dr. Reona Broadwater, says representation encourages community members to take better care of their health.

“So it’s very important for the community and other healthcare providers to see that we have people that reflect our community and mirror the people that we take care of. I think it’s very encouraging for patients to build that trust with somebody that they feel like they have confidence in to talk with,” says Dr. Broadwater.

Dr. Broadwater says lack of trust with non-Black medical providers in some of the Black community may be due to historical reasons. But she says she hopes that she and fellow doctors are a part of changing people’s minds and inspiring young Black children.

“I hope that little boys and little girls can see me — and I do have patients like that, you can see the awe in their eyes when I walk in, and I introduce myself as the doctor that’s taking care of them. And you can tell they feel very comfortable and I want to be able to encourage those students, those families that are out here that know what you’re going through and we want to do our best to take care of you,” Dr. Broadwater says.

Neurocritical Care Provider, Dr. Rodney Leacock, agrees that more Black representation in the medical field will help heal trust issues in the community and help address medical disparities in access to care.

“Like any field when you have inadequate representation, then you become ignored, and the perception is that in not being present or not being visible, people no longer see you, or are aware of what your needs are and at times you can become discouraged,” Dr. Leacock says.

Dr. Broadwater hopes that everyone will at minimum have an annual check up with their medical care provider.

“And I hope that we welcome people, and say that you’re safe here,” says Dr. Leacock.