Vice President Kamala Harris expected in Columbia on Monday

The Vice President is expected to talk about the Biden administration’s efforts in expanding high-speed internet nationwide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Columbia on Monday, February, 27th.

This comes after U.S. Representative James Clyburn and Gov. Henry McMaster announced the GetConnectedSC program which is a campaign to bring highspeed internet to everyone in South Carolina.

The White House has not given a time or location of the event as of yet. The S.C. broadband office says around 137,000 homes don’t have broadband access as of September of last year, which is a decrease of 221,000 homes reported in 2021.