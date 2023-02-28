School districts showcase career, technical programs at State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today—for the first time ever— 16 school districts state-wide gathered at the State House to showcase their various career and technical education programs.

The programs feature career tracks in cosmetology and robotics among others.

Educators we spoke with say the programs give students the hands on experience they need to hit the ground running once they enter the work force.

State Superintendent Ellen Weaver has asked for more funding to be put into career centers and today’s participants hope their showcase will persuade lawmakers to approve the additional funds.

The gathering marked the end of Career and Technical Education Month which is recognized both at the state and national levels.