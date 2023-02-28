Supreme Court to decide on student loan debt forgiveness

(CNN) — Millions of Americans will be watching the supreme court this week as they hear oral arguments over president Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt for more than 40 million eligible Americans.

The administration says the plan to forgive up to 20-thousand in debt for individual borrowers is covered by emergency authority allowed during the pandemic, even as that public health declaration will soon expire.

New York Representative Jamaal Bowman joined the group Monday night.