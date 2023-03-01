Alzheimer’s Association pushes for federal research center in SC, lawmakers introduce bill to update Alzheimer’s plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In honor of Disability Advocacy Day at the State House, members of the Alzheimer’s Association announced future plans and gave updates on ongoing research.

Also in attendance was 52-year-old Laurie Waters who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2017.

“My youngest grandson, last year, I couldn’t remember which one he was. That almost killed me,” says Waters.

Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association Taylor Wilson, says dementia is a growing public health crisis for SC — with over 111,000 people living with the disability.

“An early and accurate diagnosis is absolutely vital. However there are only currently 66 geriatricians practicing in the state of South Carolina,” says Wilson.

Because of that figure, Wilson says the Alzheimer’s Association is advocating for a federal Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in SC to focus on identifying new treatments, and prevention of the dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Professor and Chair of the Department of Pathology at MUSC, Steve Carroll, says a federal research center would ensure more people with dementia are treated sooner.

“So the ADRC would help us identify them very early and would also give us access to those clinical trials, and that’s why this is critically important for this state,” says Carroll.

To be more strategic with efforts towards stopping dementia, State Senator Katrina Shealy says she and Representative Mark Smith have also introduced a bill that would require our state Alzheimer’s plan be updated every five years.

Mayor of Clover, Greg Holmes, says his grandmother suffered from dementia.

“So it’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but I think South Carolina can actually get there,” Holmes says.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, DHEC will also release a statewide plan to address Alzheimer’s and dementia later this month.