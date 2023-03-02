Riverbanks Zoo and Garden reopens aquarium and reptile exhibits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After 18 long-awaited months, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has reopened their aquarium and reptile exhibits.

The zoo held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning to reopen their renovated, and reimagined Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center.

COO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Lochlan Wooten, says the aquarium and reptile conservation center (or ARCC for short) will transform the way people experience the zoo.

“We not only give you new animal habitats and some engaging new wonderful ways to view these species, we’re giving you a real behind the scenes look at conservation work that’s gone on at riverbanks for a really long time,” says Wooten.

That includes a new Coral Lab where visitors can see zookeepers work on rescued coral colonies, and a new Terrestrial Lab that showcases amphibians and geckos.

Curator of Herpetology, Sean Foley, says almost all of the exhibits have been transformed.

“We’ve been introducing animals over the last month or so and that’s been really exciting. They’re enjoying their new exhibits; it’s just been an incredible experience,” says Foley.

Other exhibits include floor-to-ceiling views of jellyfish, sharks, and other fish.

Where the crocodile habitat used to be is now a new Desert Biome with turtles, owls, and snakes.

Governor Henry McMaster was also at the ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

“Well I like the fish and I like the snakes. I like everything in here. They have animals that take a lot of care and a lot of attention. But the educational value and inspirational value is off the charts,” says McMaster.

The zoo also continues its conservation work with its “Bridge To The Wild” Project that will allow guests to walk through a primate forest, and give them views of bears, bald eagles, and wolves.

As visitors leave the new center, an exhibity allows them to make a pledge towards active conservationism.