3 of 4 people kidnapped in Mexico confirmed from S.C.

(CNN) — Federal authorities have confirmed three people from South Carolina have been kidnapped in Mexico. Authorities confirm two of the victims are from lake City, S.C., another from Myrtle Beach, S.C. No information has been given on the fourth victim at this time.

Four Americans in all went missing after they crossed the border into Matamoros Sunday.

The F.B.I is offering a 50-thousand-dollar reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the alleged kidnappers.