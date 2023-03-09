Brain Injury Association of South Carolina honors survivors at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina met at the State House on Thursday to honor Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Executive Director Joyce Davis says close to 175,000 South Carolinians live with a disability from a brain injury.

“Someone in the United States will experience a brain injury every nine seconds,” Davis also says.

Marty Van Dam with the Brain Injury Association says injuries can result from a small bump to the head, to experiencing unconsciousness.

“We’re looking at all the aspects of communication from the sense of memory, attention, and executive skills. We’re working on people being able to organize their day. We’re working on people being able to remember their families names. We’re working on people going back to work, and running a meeting or being a doctor, and being able to give a presentation,” says Van Dam.

Van Dam says symptoms can range from changes in behavior, mood, sleep, and memory — to experiencing numbness and tingling.

“If they call the Brain Injury Association of SC, they can get hooked up with the right providers to be able to provide them the resources, and education, and support that they need. And I hope more people do that,” says Van Dam.

William “Lucky” Jollye’s name took on a whole new meaning when he was hit by a car in 2012.

“I was in a coma for about 3 days, ICU for 10 days and then spent 2 months at Roger C. Peace Rehab in Greenville, South Carolina,” says Jollye.

While in rehab, Jollye decided it was time for a change.

“I knew I’d never be able to pay the therapist back that gave me that gift, but I could probably pay it forward,” Jollye says.

At 35-years-old, Jollye went back to college for physical therapy and now works in a rehabilitation hospital helping others with similar experiences.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Brain Injury Association and says there is hope for anyone who experiences a brain injury.

“For my patients now, I’m living proof, they can see that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Jollye says.