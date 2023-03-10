Fatal single-car collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person died after their vehicle ran off the road on Old Hopkins Rd. near Montgomery Lane.

The occupant of the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was driving east when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, striking a traffic sign and pole. The vehicle then overturned.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. on March 9.

The person died at the scene.