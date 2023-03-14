CPD announces road closures for St. Pat’s weekend

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In just a matter of days the Capital City will be crawling with revelers.

Many of them ready to celebrate Saint Patrick’s day weekend. Thousands of them will make Five Points one of their stops.

The entertainment district will be home to the Saint Pat’s in Five Points Race, Parade, and annual festival this Saturday March 28, 2023.

With most of the Saint Patrick’s Day events kicking off early Friday morning, the Columbia Police Department is asking drivers to find alternate routes while various streets are temporarily be shut. This will give participants a chance to better move around with ease. down in order for those participating in local events to move with ease.

Below are some the locations and times CPD says will be impacted both Friday March 17, 2023 and Saturday March 18, 2023 until after events are over and the area has been cleaned.

Friday March 17

2100 Greene Street (Harden street & Pavilion Avenue) Closed to traffic beginning at 8 a.m.

600 Harden Street (between Devine Street and Blossom Street) closed beginning at 6 p.m.

700 block of Santee Avenue beginning closed beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday March 18

700-900 Harden St. between Devine Street and

Pendleton Street Closed beginning at 2 a.m.

Pendleton Street Closed beginning at 2 a.m. 2100-2000 Devine Street between Hilton Street and

Saluda Avenue . Closed beginning at 2 a.m.

Saluda Avenue . Closed beginning at 2 a.m. 2000 Greene Street between Harden Street and Laurens Street closed beginning at 2 a.m.

2200 Devine St. (between Heidt Street and Queen Street) closed beginning at 5 a.m.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 6 a.m.

Blossom St. between Pickens St. and Heidt St.

Harden St. between Wheat St. and Blossom St

Congaree Ave. between Wheat St. and Blossom St.

Santee Ave. between Waccamaw Ave. and Blossom St

Waccamaw Ave. between Saluda Ave. and Heyward St.

Edisto Ave. between Saluda Ave. and Heyward St.

Saluda Ave. between Blossom St. and Heyward St.

Enoree Ave. at Pickens St.

Catawba St. at Pickens St.

Rice St. at Pickens St.

Wheat St. at Pickens St.

Greene St. between Pickens St. and Laurens St.

Pendleton St. between Pickens St. and Laurens St.

Senate St. between Pickens St. and Laurens St.

Senate St. at Henderson St.

Senate St. at Barnwell St.

Senate St. at Gregg St.

Lee St. between Heidt St. and Santee Ave.

Santee Ave. between Lee St. and Heidt St.

Greene St. between Oak St. and Pavillion Ave.

College St. between Harden St. and Pine St.

Stark St. between Harden St. and Pine St.`

7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 10K Road Race will begin

7:45 a.m. Get to the Green 5K Road Race will begin

8:00 a.m. Get to the Green 1 mile Fun Run will begin

8:00 a.m. Road Closures – Parade

– Devine St. between Ott Rd. and Millwood Ave.

9:30 a.m. Get to the Green Route will re-open with the exception of the start/finish line area at 2200 Devine St.

10:00 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade

– Devine St. between Ott Rd. and Harden St.

11:30 a.m.

– Devine St. between Millwood Ave and Heidt St. will re-open

8:00 p.m. Festival ends – clean up begins

The Five Points Association will sponsor the St. Pat’s in Five Points Race, Parade, and Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Get to the Green 10k, 5k, and 1-mile fun run.

The St. Pat’s Parade is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Festival Gates open at 9:00 a.m.

The festival ends at 7:00 p.m.

Roads will remain closed for the duration of the festival and will re-open once clean-up has been completed.

Temporary Road Closures: Friday, March 17, 2023

8:00 a.m.

2100 Greene St. between Harden St. and Pavillion Ave.

6:00 p.m.

600 Harden St. between Devine St. and Blossom St., 700 Santee Ave. between Harden St. and Blossom St. and 700 Saluda Avenue.

Saturday, March 18, 2023

2:00 a.m.

700-900 Harden St. between Devine St. and

Pendleton St.

2100-2000 Devine St. between Hilton St. and

Saluda Ave.

2000 Greene St. between Harden St. and Laurens St.

5:00 a.m.

2200 Devine St. (between Heidt St. and Queen St.)

6:00 a.m.

Blossom St. between Pickens St. and Heidt St.

Harden St. between Wheat St. and Blossom St

Congaree Ave. between Wheat St. and Blossom St.

Santee Ave. between Waccamaw Ave. and Blossom St

Waccamaw Ave. between Saluda Ave. and Heyward St.

Edisto Ave. between Saluda Ave. and Heyward St.

Saluda Ave. between Blossom St. and Heyward St.

Enoree Ave. at Pickens St.

Catawba St. at Pickens St.

Rice St. at Pickens St.

Wheat St. at Pickens St.

Greene St. between Pickens St. and Laurens St.

Pendleton St. between Pickens St. and Laurens St.

Senate St. between Pickens St. and Laurens St.

Senate St. at Henderson St.

Senate St. at Barnwell St.

Senate St. at Gregg St.

Lee St. between Heidt St. and Santee Ave.

Santee Ave. between Lee St. and Heidt St.

Greene St. between Oak St. and Pavillion Ave.

College St. between Harden St. and Pine St.

Stark St. between Harden St. and Pine St.

7:30 a.m. Get to the Green 10K Road Race will begin

7:45 a.m. Get to the Green 5K Road Race will begin

8:00 a.m. Get to the Green 1 mile Fun Run will begin

8:00 a.m. Road Closures – Parade

– Devine St. between Ott Rd. and Millwood Ave.

9:30 a.m. Get to the Green Route will re-open with the exception of the start/finish line area at 2200 Devine St.

10:00 a.m. St. Pat’s Parade

– Devine St. between Ott Rd. and Harden St.

11:30 a.m.

– Devine St. between Millwood Ave and Heidt St. will re-open

8:00 p.m. Festival ends – clean up begins