Gov. McMaster’s executive budget under review at State House today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Lawmakers are beginning to discuss the state budget at the State House today.

The House Ways and Means Committee will review Governor Henry McMaster’s executive budget, which plans to give at least $21 million for law enforcement pay raises, at least $38 million for income tax credits for first responders, and $87 million for the income tax cut.