The Manmade Gourmet: Slinging spaghetti with the Prince of Pasta

Tyler Ryan and Pierce Bowers talk pasta and whip up a delish cream sauce on a Tasty Tuesday

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is just something comforting about pasta, and Dorsia Pasta Co Founder Pierce Bowers has made that love a business. Each day, Bowers makes pasta, from scratch, and provides it to some of the finest restaurants in the Midlands. Bowers also teaches classes in making pasta, pairings, and all things food, really.

Bowers joined The Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan to whip up a super easy and super tasty Cacio e Pepe Sauce and fresh pasta dish on a Tasty Tuesday.

Bowers says the recipe only has a few items, and can be created very quickly.

Cacio e Pepe sauce:

o Heavy Cream reduced by half

o Lots of grated Pecorino Romano

o Lots of ground Black Pepper

o Pat of Butter

o Pinch of Salt

Tip: Don’t be afraid to go heavy on the pepper, cheese or butter

After you reduce the heavy cream, you add the other ingredients, and you can even add chicken, steak, or shrimp to it. Once the sauce is ready, you take your cooked pasta, and put it into the pan, and allow the entire dish to marry.

The two also discussed the 2023 Columbia Food and Wine Festival, happening April 19 – April 23. According to Bowers, over 150 local restaurants and bars are taking part in the Festival, which started in 2018, over the eight days all across the Midlands. You can learn more about the events HERE.

You can learn more about Bowers and even follow this pasta pictures HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, weather forecaster, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook