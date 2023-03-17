Richland School District 1 hiring teachers at Spring Job Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- In just a few months, students and teachers will say goodbye to the 2022-2023 school year and get ready to ring in a new one, and the prepping has already begun! Richland School District One is hosting their Spring Teacher Job Fair on April 1st.

All certified teachers, and even soon-to-be college graduates eligible for the position, are encouraged to attend.

The event comes as South Carolina, and other states across the country, continue to experience a teacher shortage. Richland One’s Coordinator or Recruitment and Retention, Dr. Felicia Richardson, says the district has more than 1,900 teachers currently and they’re hoping to fill about 90 positions.

The district also offers several incentives for Richland One employees. “The most important thing they can expect is to be supported, and be able to have a voice within our district so we can make positive changes when necessary. That’s the most important thing, but that doesn’t go without having monetary incentives. We do have a $2,000 signing bonus no matter what your position is,” said Dr. Richardson.

Dr. Richardson says they also offer $3,000 for student teachers who sign up to work in the district for two years. Others include help with home closing costs, attendance and longevity bonuses, among many others.

She encourages those wishing to attend to register here by March 30th, submit your applications, and have your references ready as you could get hired on the spot!

Richland One’s Teacher Job Fair will be held on April 1st, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dreher High School located at 3319 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205.